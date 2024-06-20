Bridgette P. Heller Sells 1,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

