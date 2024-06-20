Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 million.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

