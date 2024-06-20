DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.840-0.840 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.11. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

