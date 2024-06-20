Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,226,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 436,044 shares.The stock last traded at $102.98 and had previously closed at $102.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Get Itron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,701,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Itron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Itron by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Itron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.