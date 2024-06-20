Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.70. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 74,301 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

