Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 2,099 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

