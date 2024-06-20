Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $24.15

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $23.59. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 636,516 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,687 shares of company stock worth $15,057,669 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $76,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

