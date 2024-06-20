CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $19.24

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $18.69. CleanSpark shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 1,626,847 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CleanSpark by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CleanSpark by 273.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 905,993 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $897,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.