Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.36. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 93,545 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.20. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($11.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -18.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

