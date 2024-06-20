Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $38.71. Neurogene shares last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 1,686 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NGNE

Neurogene Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurogene

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.