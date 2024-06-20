Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.24. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 33,516 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBS

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,607,000 after buying an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 698.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 905,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 792,276 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 859,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 225,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 274.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 193,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 187,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.