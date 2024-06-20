Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Gap Up to $197.34

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $197.34, but opened at $201.46. Insight Enterprises shares last traded at $201.46, with a volume of 1,825 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $89,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

