BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.45. BRF shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 124,173 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

BRF Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. BRF had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BRF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

