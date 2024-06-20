UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Down 18.2%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 34,737,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 164,555,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £693,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

About UK Oil & Gas

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

