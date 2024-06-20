Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $15.69

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $16.10. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,075,156 shares traded.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

