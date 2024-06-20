Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Down to $4.03

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.78. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 1,181,206 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after buying an additional 23,378,974 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 14,294,445 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 3,738,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

