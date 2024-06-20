American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

