Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $153.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

