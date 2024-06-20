HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after buying an additional 487,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after buying an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $114,983,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $562.00 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $611.24 and a 200-day moving average of $599.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.