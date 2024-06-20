Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $273.79 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

