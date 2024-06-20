RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in RTX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

