Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.49 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 48.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

IBM stock opened at $170.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.