Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,593 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $135.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.78.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

