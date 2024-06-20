Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 410 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IRM opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.