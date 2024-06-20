B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $2,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 62.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,357,000 after purchasing an additional 85,585 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 65.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $420.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $420.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

