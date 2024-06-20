Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.17 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 20.6% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.5% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $16,381,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $2,137,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

