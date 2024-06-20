Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 1,070 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,239 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 49,621 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 233,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 131,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

