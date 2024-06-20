T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after buying an additional 30,046 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 86,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,781,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.34 and a 200-day moving average of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

