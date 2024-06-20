Cwm LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 96,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

