Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases 154 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in LPL Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after acquiring an additional 181,594 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $282.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.51 and a 200 day moving average of $255.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.18 and a 12 month high of $287.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.