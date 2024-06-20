Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $242.20 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

