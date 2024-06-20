Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes $109,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AIG opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.