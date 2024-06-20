Cullen Investment Group LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 447,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Barclays started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.