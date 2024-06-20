Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $41,000 in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,874,519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 405,106 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 30.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 327,836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 211,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1,509.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 135,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,264,921.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

