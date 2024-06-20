Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,955,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $5,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

