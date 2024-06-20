iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,018 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $13,396,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $69.32 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

