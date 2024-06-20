iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $57.75 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

