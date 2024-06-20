Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

