Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

