Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
AMD opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
