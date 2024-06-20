Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 353,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 110,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $367.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.15. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

