Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.