The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

