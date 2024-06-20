Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 227,604 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 176.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Payoneer Global worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PAYO opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,422,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,266.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,422,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,266.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $59,785.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,723.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,498 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

