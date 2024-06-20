Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 5,719 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

