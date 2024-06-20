First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period.

FMB stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

