Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 480,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $212.87 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $213.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.