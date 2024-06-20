Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $209,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,273,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 150,444 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,189,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $276.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.44 and its 200-day moving average is $209.03. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.27.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.