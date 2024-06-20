Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.45

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 1958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.
Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.
About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF
The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.
