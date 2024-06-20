Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.45

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 1958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.