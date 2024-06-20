Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.66.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

