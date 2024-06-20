Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $237.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.17. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

